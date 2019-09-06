Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 3.55% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $208,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,652,000 after acquiring an additional 600,509 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $9,583,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $5,971,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,334,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. 17,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,979. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $112.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,626,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $882,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

