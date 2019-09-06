Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Cybg Plc (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cybg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Cybg Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

