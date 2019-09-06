CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.39 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.33. 6,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,539. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 69.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 31.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 76.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 548,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

