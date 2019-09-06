Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Up 6.2%

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.65, 138,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 150,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytosorbents has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at $47,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cytosorbents by 933.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cytosorbents by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

