DA Davidson Boosts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $28.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZUMZ. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,620. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $683.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 853.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 501.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

