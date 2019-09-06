Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 472.20. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 379.50 ($4.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 642 ($8.39). The company has a market capitalization of $769.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Stephen McNally purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($60,891.15).

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

