Dana D. Behar Acquires 2,000 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Dana D. Behar purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FNWB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 7,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599. First Northwest BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.50.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

