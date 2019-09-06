Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.95. 2,231,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $9,713,236.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,630,681.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Argus upped their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

