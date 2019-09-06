Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) traded up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00, 410,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 304,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $450.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Easter acquired 20,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Sinclair acquired 15,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Daseke by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

