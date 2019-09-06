Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,490.00 and last traded at $1,490.00, 2 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,410.00.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dassault Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,411.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,465.04.

About Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France and internationally. It offers civil products, which include Falcon aircraft. The company also provides military products, including Rafale, an omnirole fighter aircraft; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and nEUROn and MAlE drones, as well as space products.

