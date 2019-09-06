Dave Jr. Borders Sells 6,657 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $261,886.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 323,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Jr. Borders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,654 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $297,833.04.

On Monday, July 1st, Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $262,685.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 102,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,367. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 109,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.