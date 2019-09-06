David A. Duffield Sells 286,859 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 286,859 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $50,010,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.03. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities set a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,975,530,000 after purchasing an additional 683,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 552,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 19,929.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,658,000 after purchasing an additional 545,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 31,200.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,011,000 after purchasing an additional 518,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $59,187,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

