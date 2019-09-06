David J. Rodgers Buys 5,000 Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Stock

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) SVP David J. Rodgers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BGG stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 1,511,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,988. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.82). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $471.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Briggs & Stratton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 14.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 96.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.