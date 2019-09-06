David W. Honeyfield Purchases 60,000 Shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPLC) Stock

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPLC) insider David W. Honeyfield purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UPLC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 883,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,154. Ultra Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

