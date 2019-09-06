Debitum Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $53,900.00 (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Debitum Network has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitum Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.01268946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00084461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network. The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

