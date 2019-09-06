DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 199.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 416,660 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $36,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 175.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 52.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $840,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. 42,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,511. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

