Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,228 ($16.05) to GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,169.90 ($15.29).

St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 903.20 ($11.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,155 ($15.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 975.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,043.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.49 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

