DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $190.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.44.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $167.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 558.90 and a beta of 0.72. DexCom has a 12-month low of $105.05 and a 12-month high of $178.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $50,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $176,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,685,378 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 44.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.3% in the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 23,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 89.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.