Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Trading Up 1.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) was up 1.3% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as A$7.08 ($5.02) and last traded at A$6.99 ($4.96), approximately 188,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.90 ($4.89).

Specifically, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.90 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,000.00 ($97,872.34). Insiders purchased a total of 26,540 shares of company stock valued at $170,946 in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is presently 103.96%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

