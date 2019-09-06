Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-2.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.788002-2.958696 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.21-2.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.65. 14,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,420. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

