Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Up 6.2%

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.31, 249,964 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 156,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. TheStreet lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 107,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

