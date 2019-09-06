Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,918,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 349,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Dorman Products stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 202,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,613. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $254.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

