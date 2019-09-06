Dort A. Cameron III Acquires 200,000 Shares of Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) Stock

Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) Director Dort A. Cameron III acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WISH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590. Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations.

