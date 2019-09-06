Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 490.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,515,000 after purchasing an additional 378,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,003,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,377,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 64,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. 14,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,599. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.