Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lessened by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,511,000 after acquiring an additional 724,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,836,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,293,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,659,000 after acquiring an additional 79,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,597. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

