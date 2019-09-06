Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0448 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a total market cap of $662,703.00 and approximately $23,401.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,575.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.01645896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.70 or 0.02768671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00617326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00720814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00066075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00424710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008838 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,779,983 coins and its circulating supply is 14,779,983 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

