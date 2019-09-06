e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to announce $58.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.56 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $63.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $257.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $271.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $266.20 million, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $279.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 39,260 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $45,843.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,448,164 shares of company stock valued at $57,653,324. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 594,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,666. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $883.45 million, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 2.36.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

