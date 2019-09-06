EACO Corp (OTCMKTS:EACO) CEO Glen Ceiley Sells 1,825 Shares of Stock

EACO Corp (OTCMKTS:EACO) CEO Glen Ceiley sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $33,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glen Ceiley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Glen Ceiley sold 600 shares of EACO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Glen Ceiley sold 550 shares of EACO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $10,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Glen Ceiley sold 11,242 shares of EACO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $151,654.58.

OTCMKTS EACO remained flat at $$19.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. EACO Corp has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

