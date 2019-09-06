Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $6.40 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $343.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 32,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $181,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,596,656 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,007. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 26,267,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,143,000 after buying an additional 157,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 334,039 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,031,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 465.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

