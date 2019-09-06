East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

East Africa Metals Inc (CVE:EAM) shares dropped 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 58,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81.

About East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

