EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Lowered to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EASYJET PLC/S has an average rating of Hold.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.