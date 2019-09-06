Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETV. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter worth $170,000.

ETV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 239,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,811. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

In other news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

