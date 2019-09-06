eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $667,109.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. eBoost has a total market cap of $667,109.00 and $10,869.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00617326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,001 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

