eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Set at $15.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 target price on eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 75,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,909. eGain has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 84.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $70,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in eGain by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eGain by 8,721.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

