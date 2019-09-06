eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Set at $8.00 by Craig Hallum

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been assigned a $8.00 price target by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EGAN. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 75,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,909. eGain has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $238.91 million, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. eGain had a return on equity of 84.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $70,960 over the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 8,721.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in eGain in the first quarter worth $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in eGain in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

