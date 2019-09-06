Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, Hotbit and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $39.65 million and $40.22 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00212827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.01235371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00087536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,213,095 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.