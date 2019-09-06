eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Insider Robert S. Hurley Sells 1,500 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $123,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert S. Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Robert S. Hurley sold 14,313 shares of eHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,531,634.13.

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $155,610.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of eHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $539,700.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $131,730.00.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $81.03. 94,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 1.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 385,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after buying an additional 96,125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in eHealth by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in eHealth by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on eHealth to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

