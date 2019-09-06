Einsteinium Market Capitalization Reaches $12.47 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $128,330.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,880,656 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

