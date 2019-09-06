Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,355,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Shay Banon sold 226,304 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $22,370,150.40.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Shay Banon sold 273,696 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $27,188,960.64.

On Monday, June 10th, Shay Banon sold 200,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $15,938,000.00.

ESTC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,181. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of -49.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 203.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,750,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 189.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,073 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,832.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,804,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 204.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elastic by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 524,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.