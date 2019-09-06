Elcoin Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week (EL)

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Elcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elcoin has a market capitalization of $249,466.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00210503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.01235851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00084243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Elcoin

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. The official website for Elcoin is elcoin.space. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elcoin

Elcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

