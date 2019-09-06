Electra Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $1,253.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,454,338,761 coins and its circulating supply is 28,587,182,208 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

