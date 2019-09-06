Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Director Acquires $11,220.00 in Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Director Wei Peu Zen bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $11,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,848.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wei Peu Zen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Wei Peu Zen bought 2,345 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $6,566.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EMMA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 120,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $189.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.91. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $14.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

