Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 2345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENBL. ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $150,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 212.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

