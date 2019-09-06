EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Trading Up 179.3% Over Last 7 Days

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 152% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $823,607.00 and approximately $952.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 179.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00212827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.01235371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00087536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.