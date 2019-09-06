Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €7.50 ($8.72) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.65 ($8.90) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €6.60 ($7.67).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

