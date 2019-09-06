EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EPAM traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $194.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.23. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

