Equillium (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes Sells 5,000 Shares

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $18,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EQ remained flat at $$3.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,637. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

EQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

