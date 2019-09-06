Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,347.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

EQIX stock traded up $7.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.02. 8,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,142. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $567.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.