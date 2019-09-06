Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESPR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.65 per share, with a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,386,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,300 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

