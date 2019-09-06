Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $189.00 price target on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.34. 282,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $3,237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

